Batwoman Snags Formal Pilot Order at The CW; David Nutter to Direct

Good news for the 60 percent of you who voted in favor of a Batwoman series: The CW has officially handed a pilot order to the project, which stars Orange is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose in the titular role. Rose’s Batwoman debuted in last month’s multi-part Arrowverse crossover event “Elseworlds.”

The CW also announced that Arrow/Flash vet David Nutter will direct the pilot.

Slated for a potential Fall 2019 premiere, Batwoman would follow Kate Kane — the second incarnation of the Batwoman character in DC Comics lore, introduced in 2006 — who is described as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter” who is “primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.”

Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) penned the pilot and will exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

Discussing the decision to unmask the Gotham hero in last month’s Arrowverse crossover vs. holding the reveal for the potential series, Dries said it “felt like the right move,” adding, “It was important for us to humanize Kate in a way that made her relatable to the other characters in the Arrowverse, even though we were creating an enigmatic character.”