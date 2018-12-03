Jane the Virgin Spinoff Eyed at The CW

Jane the Virgin‘s story is wrapping up… but her books may soon be coming to The CW: The network is developing a spinoff based on the title character’s fictional novels, our sister site Deadline reports.

The untitled project is described as a soapy, telenovela-inspired anthology series that would feature a different book “written by” Jane every season, with star Gina Rodriguez narrating the episodes. The first installment, dubbed “Tar & Roses,” is set at the intersection of Napa Valley wine country and the San Francisco art scene.

Jane vets Valentina Garza and Brad Silberling will write and direct, respectively, with creator Jennie Snyder Urman, Rodriguez and Ben Silverman on board as executive producers.

Jane the Virgin returns for its fifth and final season next spring, airing on Wednesday nights once All American concludes its freshman run. In case you need a refresher of where the crazy action left off: Jane and Rafael were on the verge of getting engaged when he dropped a bombshell on her, opening the door to reveal… her dead husband Michael!

“It’s not a surprise twin, that I can tell you,” showrunner Jennie Urman told TVLine in a post-finale Q&A. But she wouldn’t confirm that the man we saw was exactly the Michael we remember, either: “That is… going to be answered in the beginning of the fifth season.”

