Katy Keene, Nancy Drew Both Land Series Orders at The CW

The CW is restocking its primetime grid with a couple of familiar names. The network has handed series orders to Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene and a new take on teen detective Nancy Drew, TVLine has learned.

Katy Keene stars Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale as the titular fashion designer and Archie Comics character, who crosses paths with Riverdale‘s Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) as Josie pursues her dream of music stardom in New York City. “Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez — and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp),” per the official description. “While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.” Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa co-wrote the pilot with fellow Riverdale scribe Michael Grassi, and will serve as an executive producer.

The Nancy Drew update is set in the summer after Nancy (played by newcomer Kennedy McMann) graduates from high school. The 18-year-old thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined. The drama hails from writers/EPs Noga Landau (The Magicians), Melinda Hsu Taylor (The Gifted) and Gossip Girl/The O.C. masterminds Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

The CW also placed a series order for Arrowverse offshoot Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose, and two other pilots still remain in contention for the 2019-20 TV season, per a network source: beauty-intern drama Glamorous, and vampire adaptation The Lost Boys, the latter of which will be reshot.