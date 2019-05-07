Batwoman Ordered to Series at The CW

The Arrowverse officially has a new full-time hero, now that The CW has ordered Batwoman to series.

The Gotham City vigilante, played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose, made her debut in last fall’s multi-part Arrowverse crossover event, which was titled “Elseworlds.”

The series order comes two months after it was announced that Arrow‘s eighth (and truncated) season will be its last. It was one of three series greenlit at The CW late Tuesday, joining Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene and Nancy Drew.

The Batwoman series will follow Kate Kane — the second incarnation of the Batwoman character in DC Comics lore, introduced in 2006 — who is described as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter… primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.”

The cast also includes Dougray Scott (Snatch, Hemlock Grove) as Kate Kane’s dad, Jacob Kane, a former military colonel who commands Gotham’s private security firm The Crows and “has made it his mission to protect his city better than the Dark Knight ever could”; Rachel Skarsten (Reign) as Alice, the Joker-esque leader of the Wonderland Gang; Meagan Tandy (Teen Wolf) as military academy graduate Sophie Moore; Camrus Johnson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as Lucius Fox’s son, Luke; and Nicole Kang (YOU) as Kate’s step-sister, Mary Hamilton.

Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) penned the pilot and will exec-produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, David Nutter and director Marcos Siega.