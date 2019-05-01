Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie Open 2019 Billboard Music Awards With 'Me!'

Finally, an award show that’s all about “Me!” With an assist from Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift kicked off Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards with a performance of the first single off her yet-untitled seventh studio album.

In addition to performing at this year’s ceremony, Swift also managed to snag two nominations in the Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist categories. Prior to Wednesday’s ceremony, she had already taken home 23 BBMAs from a total of 46 nominations, making her the most celebrated artist in the award show’s lengthy history.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, this year’s Billboard Music Awards were held at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, a fittingly lavish venue for the caliber of performers on deck. Along with Swift and Clarkson, Wednesday’s ceremony featured live performances from the likes of BTS, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna, Maluma, Mariah Carey, Lauren Daigle, Panic! At the Disco, Paula Abdul and Tori Kelly. We also got a taste of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” but it was merely a pre-recorded performance from her Sweetener World Tour.

