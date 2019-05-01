Do call it a comeback: Paula Abdul closed out the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday with a medley of her greatest hits, marking her first live performance at an award show in 29 years. Among the ear worms performed at the BBMAs were “Straight Up,” “Opposites Attract” and “Cold Hearted.”

This performance doubled as promotion for the former American Idol judge’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, Forever Your Girl, which begins Aug. 13 and is expected to run through Jan. 2020.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, this year’s Billboard Music Awards were held at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, a fittingly lavish venue for the caliber of performers on deck. Along with Abdul and Clarkson, Wednesday’s ceremony featured live performances from the likes of BTS, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna, Maluma, Mariah Carey, Lauren Daigle, Panic! At the Disco, Taylor Swift and Tori Kelly. We also got a taste of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” but it was merely a pre-recorded performance from her Sweetener World Tour.

Hit PLAY on the (temporary) video below to watch footage of Abdul at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Then grade the performance via our poll and drop a comment with your full review.

.@PaulaAbdul is 56 years old and still killing it. Your fave will never. #BBMAS pic.twitter.com/x4oYkC4Qwh — Joey Guerra (@joeyguerra) May 2, 2019

And while we’re discussing the performance, here’s the much-shared moment where Abdul accidentally nailed Julianne Hough in the throat with her hat: