BTS Returns to Billboard Music Awards — Watch 'Boy With Luv' and Weigh In

NBC welcomed the Princes of K-Pop back to the Billboard Music Awards stage on Wednesday for a high-energy performance that was, as always, barely audible over the sound of the audience’s screams.

The men of BTS — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — joined forces with Halsey to bring us “Boy With Luv,” the first single off the band’s new album Map of the Soul: Persona.

And BTS didn’t just perform at this year’s BBMAs; the guys were also nominated for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist, the latter of which is voted on by fans. (It should also be noted that BTS already won Top Social Artist in 2018 and 2017.) BTS made its debut on the BBMAs stage last year with a performance of “Fake Love.”

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, this year’s Billboard Music Awards were held at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, a fittingly lavish venue for the caliber of performers on deck. Along with BTS and Clarkson, Wednesday’s ceremony featured live performances from the likes of Ciara, Dan + Shay, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Lauren Daigle, Panic! At the Disco, Paula Abdul, Taylor Swift and Tori Kelly. We also got a taste of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” but it was merely a pre-recorded performance from her Sweetener World Tour.

