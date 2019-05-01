Mariah Carey may not have the best track record when it comes to recent live performances, but the artist formerly known as Mimi put on a heck of a show at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

In addition to performing a medley of her greatest hits, Carey was also honored with the Icon Award, previously bestowed upon the likes of Janet Jackson (2018), Cher (2017), Celine Dion (2016), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Prince (2013), Stevie Wonder (2012) and Neil Diamond (2011). To date, Carey has taken home 15 Billboard Music Awards of her own.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, this year’s Billboard Music Awards were held at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, a fittingly lavish venue for the caliber of performers on deck. Along with Carey and Clarkson, Wednesday’s ceremony featured live performances from BTS, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna, Maluma, Lauren Daigle, Panic! At the Disco, Paula Abdul, Taylor Swift and Tori Kelly. We also got a taste of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” but it was merely a pre-recorded performance from her Sweetener World Tour.

