Madonna Debuts New Single 'Medellin' at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

With Colombian singer Maluma by her side, the Queen of Pop blessed her royal subjects at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, giving them the first televised performance of her new single “Medellín.” The song, released earlier this month, hails from Madonna‘s upcoming 14th studio album Madame X.

Though Madonna wasn’t nominated for any Billboard Music Awards this year, she has taken home five trophies from previous ceremonies, beginning with the now-defunct Artist Achievement Award in 1996. She was later honored for her part in Britney Spears’ 2004 single “Me Against the Music,” as well as her own 2013 album MDNA.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, this year’s Billboard Music Awards were held at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, a fittingly lavish venue for the caliber of performers on deck. Along with Madonna and Clarkson, Wednesday’s ceremony featured live performances from the likes of BTS, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Lauren Daigle, Panic! At the Disco, Paula Abdul, Taylor Swift and Tori Kelly. We also got a taste of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” but it was merely a pre-recorded performance from her Sweetener World Tour.

