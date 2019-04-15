Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty After Indictment for College Bribery Scheme

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who both were indicted for their alleged involvement in a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scheme, entered a not guilty plea in court on Monday.

Various news outlets, including our sister site Deadline, reported the plea. Loughlin and Giannulli are currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In March, the couple was indicted for allegedly taking part in a large scheme involving parents who paid substantial bribes to get their kids into elite universities. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid a total of $500,000 to get their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team, though neither girl participated in the sport.

In the weeks since Loughlin turned herself over to authorities, she has been fired from all of her projects at Hallmark Channel and is not currently expected to appear in Fuller House‘s upcoming fifth and final season. Hallmark’s period drama When Calls the Heart, which took a brief hiatus in the wake of Loughlin’s legal trouble, will return with new episodes on Sunday, May 5 — but Loughlin’s character has been edited out of the remaining Season 6 episodes, and it’s not yet clear if the character will be recast for the just-announced seventh season.

Loughlin’s not guilty plea comes one week after Desperate Housewives alumna Felicity Huffman, who also was indicted for her role in the scheme, pleaded guilty to her involvement.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”