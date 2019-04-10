When Calls the Heart Return Date Set, Lori Loughlin Edited Out of Episodes

Take heart, Hearties: Hallmark Channel has finally set a return date for Season 6 of When Calls the Heart. Though one of the town’s most familiar faces will suddenly be missing.

The popular period drama will resume airing new episodes on Sunday, May 5 — the first since the show’s sudden hiatus in the wake of the college admissions scandal involving cast member Lori Loughlin. A new installment will also air on Monday, May 6, after which the show will resume airing in its regular time slot on Sundays at 8 pm.

Executive producer Brian Bird announced the return in a special message to fans posted on Wednesday: “Life throws all of us painful curveballs, and the only way to survive is to walk right through them with courage, grace, a forgiving spirit, and most of all, hope. Many of you have wondered what the future holds for our cast and crew, and for the citizens of Hope Valley. Your care and concern means the world to us, and the best way we can thank you is to encourage you the way you encourage us because… Hope always lives here.”

EW.com is reporting that the upcoming episodes have been edited so as to remove Loughlin’s Abigail Stanon from any scenes.

Loughlin, who was indicted last month in connection with a bribery scheme in which rich parents paid big bucks to get their kids into elite schools, was fired by Hallmark soon after the scandal hit, and the show took a break to explore its “creative options” moving forward. But after the aforementioned edits, Season 6’s final seven episodes 6 are ready to air.

There’s still no word yet, though, on whether Loughlin’s character, coal widow Abigail Stanton, will ultimately be recast or written out of the show. When we recently polled fans of the show, 60 percent of you wanted to see the role recast, with just 27 percent preferring that the role be written out entirely.