Fuller House: Lori Loughlin Not Expected Back for Final Season

Have mercy? Maybe not when it comes to Lori Loughlin‘s status on Fuller House‘s farewell season, in the wake of the actress being indicted for her alleged role in a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scheme.

As Hallmark Channel plots a future without the star of its wholesome When Calls the Heart drama and Garage Sale Mystery TV-movie series, sources tell TVLine that there are currently no plans for the embattled Loughlin to reprise her role as Aunt Becky during Fuller House‘s fifth and final season, which has yet to start production and will premiere on Netflix this fall.

A star of progenitor Full House, Loughlin guest-starred on the Warner Bros. TV-produced follow-up during its first four seasons, the most recent of which hit Netflix in December.

Crown Media announced on Thursday that it had “stopped development of all productions” involving Loughlin, after which Hallmark Channel pulled the March 17 episode of When Calls the Heart from its lineup, as it considers “creative options” for the well-performing series moving forward.

Loughlin turned herself over to authorities on March 13 after being indicted for allegedly taking part in a large scheme involving parents who paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their kids into elite colleges, including Yale and Georgetown. Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and dozens of other parents — including Desperate Housewives alumna Felicity Huffman — allegedly bribed college entrance-exam administrators (to allow cheating on the tests) and university athletic coaches (to designate school applicants as athletic recruits, regardless of their athletic ability or experience playing a sport).

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid a total of $500,000 so that their two daughters would be designated as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team, though neither girl participated in the sport.

Loughlin was released from custody on $1 million bail, with a judge ruling that she could travel for work as long as she informs the court where she’s going and how long she’ll be away.