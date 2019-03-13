Lori Loughlin Released on $1 Million Bail, Allowed to Travel for Work

Lori Loughlin may be able to continue filming her various shows despite her arrest on Wednesday for alleged mail fraud as part of a college admissions bribery scheme.

According to an indictment filed on Tuesday by the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, the actress, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and dozens of other parents — including Desperate Housewives vet Felicity Huffman — allegedly bribed college entrance-exam administrators to allow cheating on the tests and university athletic coaches to designate school applicants as athletic recruits, regardless of athletic ability or experience playing a sport. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid a total of $500,000 so that their two daughters would be designated as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team, though neither girl participated in the sport.

Loughlin surrendered to authorities on Wednesday after returning to Los Angeles from Vancouver, British Columbia, where she is shooting the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart. According to our sister site Variety, she was released on $1 million bail, with Judge Steve Kim reluctantly allowing the actress to travel as long as the court is aware of her destination and length of stay.

Loughlin’s attorney Marc Harris noted that the actress is under contract for two additional projects filming in Vancouver in April and May, as well as production on a series beginning in July. In addition to her starring role in When Calls the Heart, Loughlin also headlines the Garage Sale Mysteries franchise on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. (Loughlin also recurs on Netflix’s Fuller House, which films in Los Angeles.)

Hallmark’s parent company told Variety, “Crown Media Family Networks is aware of the situation and monitoring developments as they arise.”