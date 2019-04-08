Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Scandal: 'I Accept Full Responsibility for My Actions'

Nearly one month after her March 12 arrest, actress Felicity Huffman is among 14 defendants pleading guilty to their involvement in a large scheme through which parents paid bribes to get their kids into elite colleges.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” Huffman said in a statement. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin, the other high-profile actress to have been arrested for her alleged involvement in the scheme, has yet to enter a plea.

Filed by the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, the original indictment alleged that 32 people — including Huffman and Loughlin — bribed college entrance-exam administrators to allow cheating on the tests and university athletic coaches to designate school applicants as athletic recruits, regardless of athletic ability or experience playing a sport. Universities involved in the scam include Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

Per the indictment, Huffman and husband William H. Macy (who was not referenced by name) paid $15,000 to have someone take the SAT in place of their older daughter, which ultimately resulted in a 1420 score for her. They allegedly pursued doing the same for their younger daughter, but ultimately decided not to repeat their actions.

Huffman most recently appeared in Season 2 of Epix’s Get Shorty, and she’ll next be seen in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park Five miniseries When They See Us, which hits Netflix on May 31.