Ratings: Bull Eyes New Low, Legends Returns Steady After 4-Month Break

CBS’ on-the-bubble Bull this Monday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, adding a few eyeballs versus its most recent fresh episode but ticking down in the demo to mark a series low.

Opening CBS’ night, The Neighborhood (6.2 mil/1.0), Man With a Plan (5.3 mil/0.8) and the Magnum P.I. finale (5.5 mil/0.7) were all steady.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow returned from a nearly four-month hiatus to deliver 960,000 viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, right on par with its Season 4A average (950K/0.3) as well as time slot predecessor Arrow‘s Season 7 numbers (1.01 mil/0.3). Get scoop on what’s next for “Avalance.”

ABC | American Idol (6.2 mil/1.1) and The Fix (3 mil/0.5) both ticked down.

