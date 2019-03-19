Ratings: Voice Dominates as Idol Hits Revival Lows; 9-1-1 Dips With Return

NBC’s The Voice this Monday drew 9.7 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, dipping 8 and 15 percent week-to-week yet dominating the night in both measures. Leading out of that, The Enemy Within (4.5 mil/0.8) ticked down.

Over on ABC, American Idol (6.1 mil/1.1, read recap) hit season and revival lows, down from its Season 17 average to date (7.7 mil/1.4). The Fix debuted out of that to 4.4 mil and a 0.7 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B”), down sharply from The Crossing‘s year-ago-ish launch in the post-Idol time slot.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Resident (5.1 mil/0.9) was steady, while 9-1-1 (6 mil/1.2, read post mortem) returned from its long hiatus down just a bit from both its midseason finale (6.2 mil/1.4) and its fall Monday average (5.9 mil/1.3).

THE CW | Arrow‘s flash-forwards episode (1.03 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “B+”) and Black Lightning‘s season finale (850K/0.2, reader grade “B+”) each added a few eyeballs while flat in the demo.

CBS | Amid a sea of reruns, Man With a Plan (5.1 mil/0.9) ticked up, while Bull (6.3 mil/0.7) matched its series lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.