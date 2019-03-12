Ratings: The Good Doctor Finale Eyes Season Highs; The Passage Ends Low

Monday’s installment of The Bachelor’s finale drew season highs of 8 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, holding steady year over year (read recap). Leading out of that, ABC’s already renewed The Good Doctor closed Season 2 with 7.8 mil and a 1.4 (and a TVLine reader grade of “A-“), up 16 and 27 percent week-to-week to mark season highs (pending possible adjustment).

Elsewhere….

FOX | Bubble drama The Passage‘s double-episode freshman finale did 3.1 mil/0.8 and then 3.1 mil/0.7, with the latter marking both audience and demo lows for the season. (TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.)

THE CW | Arrow (1.08 mil/0.3, read recap) rebounded from last week’s lows, while Black Lightning (750K/0.2) was flat.

NBC | The Voice (10.4 mil/2.0, read recap) dipped week-to-week, while The Enemy Within (5.2 mil/1.0) ticked up in Week 3.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.5 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths, while Man With a Plan (5.3 mil/0.7) and Magnum P.I. (5.9 mil/0.7) were steady.

