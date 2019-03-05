Game of Thrones' Final Season Trailer Tees Up the Chilling War for Westeros

Stock up on dragonglass now, Game of Thrones fans: From the looks of the HBO drama’s newly released Season 8 trailer, there’s going to be a run on the stuff real soon.

The video promoting the series’ final season, which HBO released Tuesday, shows a very menacing pair of white walker feet — and as we know, dragonglass (or obsidian, for those of you outside the realm) — is one of the few surefire ways to kill the frozen, undead suckers.

(A teaser spot, released in early December, seemed to foreshadow the Night King’s push to put all of Westeros in a deep freeze… and Cersei Lannister’s possible retaliation with lots and lots of fire. A more detailed teaser unveiled in January showed Jon Snow and Arya and Sansa Stark walking through Winterfell’s crypt until they came to their own tombs, marked by their likenesses carved into stone.)

Game of Thrones‘ final season will get underway Sunday, April 14, at 9/8c. But oh my goodness, do we have a ton of trailer-scrutinizing to do in the meantime! So pour yourself a glass of Arbor Gold and press PLAY on the video above to see what’s ahead, then immediately hit the comments to let us know what you think!