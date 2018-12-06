Game of Thrones' Major Players Get Iced Out in New Final Season Teaser

Is it getting chilly in here, or is it just Game of Thrones‘ latest teaser trailer?

The HBO hit released a new preview video Thursday: There’s still no new footage (boo) of the forthcoming eighth and final season, but there is a pretty cool sequence that shows some of the series’ major families succumbing to an ominous freeze via their easily recognizable mascots.

In the 39-second spot, the predatory chill stalks southward in Westeros, climbing over the Stark direwolf and the Targaryen dragon. Meanwhile, a Lannister lion — backed by fire — spreads its flames northward, until the opposing forces meet in a violent clash. The video was released in conjunction with an appearance by executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and series stars Maisie Williams and John Bradley at CCXP fan expo in São Paolo, Brazil.

Thrones‘ swan song will get underway in April 2019; HBO has not yet released an exact airdate or time for the premiere. Details about the upcoming episodes are scarce, but we do know that they will be longer than normal, they will contain an epic battle bigger than anything the series has ever done (“It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park,” per star Peter Dinklage), and they will contain moments that brought many of the show’s cast to tears.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the teaser, then hit the comments: What do you think the preview implies about what will befall your favorite characters in the war #ForTheThrone?