Game of Thrones Season 8: We Have a Premiere Month (Which Is Something?)

Arya Stark had it right.

HBO announced on Tuesday (via the teaser of recycled footage below) that Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season will arrive in April of 2019 — just as cast member Maisie Williams said in an interview wayyy back in January.

Previously, the only official time frame came from HBO chief Casey Bloys, who this summer narrowed it down to the “first half” of 2019. Every season of Game of Thrones has gotten underway in April, except for Season 3 (which started on March 31) and Season 7 (which premiered July 16).

Thrones‘ Season 7 finale aired August 27, 2017.

Back in January, Bloys told TVLine that showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff — and not the network — were responsible for the delayed start of Season 8. “It was based on when they felt that they could deliver a show that the are most proud of… I suppose we could’ve said to them, ‘You must deliver by this date… But we’ve worked with them a long time and I trust them to tell us, ‘This is the time we need to make it good.’ So I don’t know that it’s a delay as much as it is ‘This is the time required to deliver at the level that they think the fans expect.’”