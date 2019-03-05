Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer: A Shot-by-Shot Look at What the Fiery Final Episodes Might Hold

We know it’s likely that you devoted Game of Thrones fans out there aren’t likely to be satisfied by watching the final season trailer — which dropped Tuesday — just once. Or twice. Or 10 times. Because, seven hells, these are the last episodes ever, and you want to be like Grey Worm on the eve of battle: Armed and ready for whatever might come your way.

It’s cool. We feel the same. So we’ve gone through the two-minute video and highlighted just about every visual, so we all can glean as much info as possible from the images presented. First off, is this thing stunning, or what? Several of the video’s shots (Jon at the weirwood, those dragons spiraling through the Northern skies) are outright gorgeous. Second, we’ve known for a while that Season 8 is going to be full of war and chaos… but seeing even a snippet of the fighting actually play out (check out the sheer bloodlust as Jaime hacks into someone, for instance) is a whole different beast altogether.

Finally: For those of you who know this show better than you know some of your distant relatives, what theories are you willing to put out there about how the HBO drama’s last six episodes will unfold? Who do you think will die first? Who will be left when the (dragonfire) smoke clears? And who’s your best bet to rule Westeros… providing that anyone survives the war with the Night King and his white walkers?

Click through the gallery above — or go to it directly here — and then let us know what you’re most excited to see in Game of Thrones‘ swan song.