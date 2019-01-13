Game of Thrones Final Season: HBO (Finally) Sets Exact Premiere Date — Watch New Teaser

Send a raven: The fight #ForTheThrone really gets underway on Sunday, April 14 (at 9/8c).

HBO announced Game of Thrones‘ Season 8 premiere date on Sunday, singling out an exact day in the April 2019 window the network first highlighted in November. The big reveal came ahead of the True Detective Season 3 premiere.

In addition, the premium cabler aired a new teaser for the fantasy epic’s swan song. A full-length trailer will be released at a later date.

Word of GoT‘s premiere date comes one week after new Season 8 footage was revealed in a Golden Globes promo, which offered a glimpse of Jon and Daenerys’ arrival at the Stark ancestral home (watch it here).

Details about the upcoming episodes are scarce, but we do know that they will be longer than normal, they will contain an epic battle bigger than anything the series has ever done (“It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park,” per star Peter Dinklage), and they will contain moments that brought many of the show’s cast to tears.

Fun fact: Every season of Game of Thrones has gotten underway in April, except for Season 3 (which started on March 31) and Season 7 (which premiered July 16).

