Game of Thrones' Final Season Promo Shows Daenerys' Arrival in the North: 'Winterfell Is Yours, Your Grace'

The King in the North has come home, and he’s brought a queen along with him.

Game of Thrones fans got a fleeting-yet-juicy first look at the HBO drama’s upcoming final season Sunday, courtesy of a promo the network aired during NBC’s Golden Globes telecast.

In addition to footage of the Night King riding a white walker’d Viserion, Thrones offered a glimpse of Jon and Daenerys’ arrival at the Stark ancestral home.

“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa tells Daenerys… but it’s unclear exactly how Ned Stark’s daughter feels about that. (Khaleesi, for what it’s worth, looks rather pleased. In the background, Brienne appears skeptical.)

Details about the upcoming episodes are scarce, but we do know that they will be longer than normal, they will contain an epic battle bigger than anything the series has ever done (“It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park,” per star Peter Dinklage), and they will contain moments that brought many of the show’s cast to tears.

In addition, the minute-long spot highlights Big Little Lies‘ upcoming Season 2, as well as Damon Lindelof’s forthcoming Watchmen series adaptation and the teen drama Euphoria starring Zendaya and Drake.

Thrones will get underway in April 2019; HBO has not yet released an exact airdate or time for the premiere.