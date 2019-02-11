CBS' FBI Spinoff Adds Law & Order Alum Alana De La Garza to Cast

A Law & Order veteran is getting back on the right side of the law: Alana De La Garza has joined the cast of CBS’ upcoming FBI spinoff, according to our sister site Deadline.

De La Garza will play special agent Isobel Castile, a West Point graduate who supervises the bureau’s fugitive squad, on the in-the-works spinoff, titled FBI: Most Wanted. (The offshoot earned a series commitment from the Eye network last month.) Most Wanted centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the Most Wanted list.

She joins a cast that includes Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck) as Jess Lacroix, who oversees the FBI’s most wanted list, and Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones) as FBI analyst Lynn Khanna. The characters will be introduced in an episode of FBI airing later this season; the freshman drama has been a solid hit for CBS, and has already earned a Season 2 renewal.

The casting reunites De La Garza with FBI creator and Law & Order mastermind Dick Wolf; she played assistant district attorney Connie Rubirosa on the original Law & Order, and then reprised the role on the short-lived Law & Order: L.A. and in a Season 15 episode of Law & Order: SVU. Her other TV credits include ABC’s Forever, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and CSI: Miami.