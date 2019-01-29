FBI Spinoff: CBS Eyes 'Most Wanted'-Themed Offshoot of Freshman Drama

Spinoff-crazed CBS is back in franchise-building mode: The Eye Network is developing an offshoot of its successful freshman procedural FBI, TVLine has learned.

The potential series — the pilot of which will air later this season as a regular episode of FBI (making it one of those fancy “planted spinoff” types) — centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Law & Order boss Dick Wolf (who created FBI) will co-write the pilot with longtime L&O collaborator Rene Balcer. The pair will also serve as EPs alongside Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

FBI: Most Wanted has received a series commitment from CBS (which basically means if the network opts not to order the project to series, producer Universal Television gets a big fat paycheck anyway.)

FBI: Original Flavor launched last fall and quickly emerged as CBS’ biggest rookie hit. Season-to-date, the show — starring Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel and Sela Ward — is averaging 9.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, ranking second in both measures among all the network’s dramas. CBS has already renewed the show for Season 2.

News of the FBI spinoff comes just weeks after CBS announced that the venerable (and similarly FBI-set) Criminal Minds is heading into its 15th and final season.