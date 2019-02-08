FBI Spinoff: CBS' Most Wanted Adds Thrones Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes

A word of warning to all enemies, foreign and domestic: Keisha Castle-Hughes is watching you.

The Game of Thrones actress has joined CBS’ in-the-works FBI spinoff, opposite Nip/Tuck‘s Julian McMahon, TVLine has learned.

As previously reported, the FBI: Most Wanted offshoot — which has already received a series commitment from the Eye Network — centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the bureau’s Most Wanted list.

Castle-Hughes has been tapped to play Lynn Khanna, a cowboy boot-wearing FBI analyst from a conservative Dallas family. Described as a tough but playful old soul, Lynn is a master of data mining and social engineering who possesses a sharp, earthy sense of humor.

The actress joins the previously cast McMahon, who will lead the drama as FBI Agent Jess Lacroix.

The pilot for FBI: Most Wanted will air later this season as a regular episode of FBI. The project hails from Law & Order boss (and FBI creator) Dick Wolf, who will co-write the pilot with longtime L&O collaborator Rene Balcer. The pair also will serve as executive producers on the show.

In addition to her run as Game of Thrones‘ Obara Sand, Castle-Hughes’ recent TV credits include Roadies and Manhunt: Unabomber.