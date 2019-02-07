FBI Spinoff: Julian McMahon to Star in CBS' Most Wanted-Themed Offshoot

Julian McMahon is in FBI custody.

The Nip/Tuck vet has signed on to star in CBS’ in-the-works FBI spinoff, the pilot of which will air later this season as a regular episode of FBI. The project — which has already received a series commitment from the network — centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

McMahon — who is coming off of a two-season stint on Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu — will play Jess Lacroix, an ‘agent’s agent’ who is at the top of his game, and oversees the team from the FBI’s Most Wanted Unit, which is assigned the most extreme and egregious cases.

Law & Order boss Dick Wolf (who created FBI) will co-write the pilot with longtime L&O collaborator Rene Balcer. The pair will also serve as EPs alongside Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

FBI: Original Flavor launched last fall and quickly emerged as CBS’ biggest rookie hit. Season-to-date, the show — starring Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel and Sela Ward — is averaging 9.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, ranking second in both measures among all the network’s dramas. CBS has already renewed the show for Season 2.