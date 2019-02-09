The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 10

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Spectrum Originals” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find eight series premieres (including Doom Patrol and The Umbrella Academy), seven returning shows (including The Walking Dead) and so much more.

Sunday, Feb. 10

3 am Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj returns (Netflix)

8 pm Grammy Awards hosted by Alicia Keys (CBS)

9 pm The Walking Dead Season 9B premiere (AMC; 74 minutes)

10:14 pm Talking Dead returns (AMC)

12:28 am Ride With Norman Reedus Season 3 premiere (AMC)

Monday, Feb. 11

10 pm American Dad Season 13B premiere (TBS)

Tuesday, Feb. 12

10 pm Boomerang series premiere (BET; two episodes)

10:30 pm Miracle Workers limited series premiere (TBS)

Wednesday, Feb. 13

3 am Weird City series premiere (YouTube Premium; all six episodes)

9 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 2 finale (CBS; two hours)

Thursday, Feb. 14

3 am Dating Around series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 15

3 am Doom Patrol series premiere (DC Universe)

3 am Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Lorena docuseries premiere (Amazon; all episodes)

3 am The Umbrella Academy series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Kim Possible TV-movie premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm Proven Innocent series premiere (Fox)

Saturday, Feb. 16

6 pm Cold Justice returns (Oxygen)

8 pm Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You TV-movie premiere (Lifetime)

8 pm Ransom Season 3 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Dynasties docuseries finale (BBC America)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?