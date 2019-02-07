L.A.'s Finest: Bad Boys Spinoff Gets May Premiere Date on Spectrum

L.A.’s Finest will report for duty this spring. Cable provider Spectrum has announced that the Bad Boys spinoff will launch ad-free on Monday, May 13 via Spectrum On Demand, beginning with the first three installments; subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

The logline for the 13-episode offshoot reads as follows:

The one-hour series follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

Rounding out the cast are Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) as Ben Walker, Duane Martin (The New Edition Story) as Ben Baines, Ryan McPartlin (Chuck) as Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds (Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything) as Isabel “Izzy” McKenna and Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) as Joseph Vaughn.

Union and Alba serve as executive producers on L.A.’s Finest, alongside Bad Boys franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Additional EPs include Jonathan Littman (CSI), KristieAnne Reed (Lucifer), Brandon Margolis (The Blacklist), Brandon Sonnier (The Blacklist), Pam Veasey (CSI: NY), Doug Belgrad (Peter Rabbit), Jeff Gaspin (To Tell the Truth), Jeff Morrone (Atomic Blonde) and Anton Cropper (Suits), who also directed the pilot.

L.A.’s Finest marks the first original series for Spectrum. Additional upcoming projects include the anthology series Manhunt (previously on Discovery Channel) and street-racing drama Curfew.

Watch the L.A.’s Finest trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions!