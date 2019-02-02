The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 3

'The World's Best' (Courtesy of CBS)

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Radish” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find three series premieres (including The World’s Best), five returning shows (including One Day at a Time) and a couple of CW milestones.

Sunday, Feb. 3

2 pm Kitten Bowl VI (Hallmark Channel)

3 pm Puppy Bowl XV (Animal Planet)

6 pm Super Bowl LIII (CBS)

10 pm The World’s Best series premiere (CBS, immediately following Super Bowl)

11:35 pm The Late Show With Stephen Colbert post-SB show (CBS)

Monday, Feb. 4

8 pm Arrow Episode No. 150 (The CW)

8:30 pm Man With a Plan Season 3 premiere (CBS)

Tuesday, Feb. 5

3 am Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm American Housewife time slot premiere (ABC)

9 pm State of the Union address (all major networks; find out what’s preempted)

9 pm American Soul series premiere (BET; two episodes)

Wednesday, Feb. 6

8 pm The World’s Best time slot premiere (CBS; two hours)

10 pm Criminal Minds Season 14 finale (CBS)

Thursday, Feb. 7

8 pm Supernatural Episode No. 300 (The CW)

Friday, Feb. 8

12 am PEN15 series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Nailed It! Mexico premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am One Day at a Time Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am White Dragon series premiere (Amazon; all episodes)

3 am Big Mouth Valentine’s Day episode (Netflix)

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 18 finale (Fox; two hours, special time)

11 pm 2 Dope Queens Season 2 premiere (HBO)

