State of the Union Rescheduled, Stacey Abrams to Give Democratic Response — Which Shows Are Preempted?

President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address has been officially rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 5, to be held at the U.S. Capitol.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday.

The State of the Union was originally scheduled for Jan. 29, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi notified President Trump earlier this month that because of the partial government shutdown (which at that point was in its 26th day), proper and secure arrangements would not be able to be made in time. Pelosi gave Trump the option of postponing the address until after the shutdown ended, or delivering it in writing. Though Trump reportedly considered a workaround (such as delivering the address from the Oval Office, or at an outdoor venue, campaign rally-style, he ultimately agreed to postpone.

Much Big 4 programming, such as This Is Us, FBI, The Gifted and ABC’s Tuesday slate, was already locked into rerun/preemption mode for this week, so Feb. 5 should be an equal mess.

Thus far, NBC has confirmed that This Is Us‘ next new episode won’t air until Feb. 12, pushing its season finale April 2. (In turn, the midseason drama The Village will claim This Is Us‘ time slot as of April 9, after leading out of the hit drama March 12 through April 2 at 10/9c.) A new New Amsterdam will also be bumped on Feb. 5.

Over on ABC, new episodes of American Housewife and The Kids Are Alright will lead into the SOTU, which will preempt black-ish, Splitting Up Together and The Rookie.

Fox will lead into the SOTU with a Masked Singer rerun.

Other programming moves for Tuesday, Feb. 5 are in the process of being confirmed.