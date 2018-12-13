Ratings: SEAL Team at Season Highs, Million Things Steady Ahead of Move

CBS’ SEAL Team this Wednesday delivered 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, up 23 and 25 percent week-to-week to mark season highs, its largest audience since Jan. 31, and its best demo number since Jan. 17.

Bookending the military drama, Survivor (7.7 mil/1.5) was steady and led Wednesday in both measures, while Criminal Minds (5.4 mil/0.8) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | With their fall finales, Riverdale (1.21 mil/0.4; read post mortem) and All American (712K/0.2; read recap) each added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games did 5.9 mil and a 1.2, followed by Little Big Shots‘ own holiday special (5.2 mil/0.8).

ABC | The Goldbergs (5.3 mil/1.1) hit a season high in audience while dipping in the demo; American Housewife (4.6 mil/1.0) hit a season high in audience while inching up in the demo. Modern Family (5.7 mil/1.4) hit an 11-month high in audience while up in the demo, Single Parents (3.6 mil/0.9) ticked up and A Million Little Things (3.4 mil/0.7; read post mortem) was steady heading into its move to Thursdays.

