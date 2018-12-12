Million Little Things Moving to Thursday Following Grey's Anatomy as ABC Unveils Midseason Schedule

ABC is giving A Million Little Things a big vote of confidence. The Alphabet net on Wednesday unveiled its midseason schedule, and its shifting the promising rookie drama to Thursdays at 9/8c following juggernaut Grey’s Anatomy. The slot’s current occupant, Grey’s spinoff Station 19, will reclaim the perch in March when Million Little Things completes its freshman run.

Other highlights from ABC’s early-2019 game plan: American Idol returns Sunday, March 3; Match Game replaces Million Little Things on Wednesdays at 10/9c until late February when the new Scott Foley-Lauren Cohan drama Whiskey Cavalier takes over; the Marcia Clark-EP’d procedural The Fix will replace The Good Doctor on Mondays ay 10/9c in March when the Freddie Highmore drama — which returns Jan. 14 — wraps Season 2; and as previously announced, American Housewife will take over The Conners‘ Tuesday-at-8/7c perch on Feb. 5 after the latter finishes its run.

ABC, meanwhile, has opted to forgo a spring cycle of Dancing With the Stars.

Scroll down for a glimpse at ABC’s midseason sked:

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 pm Speechless

9:00 pm 20/20 (NEW TIME/TWO HOURS)

SUNDAY, JAN. 6

7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

9:00 pm Shark Tank (NEW TIME/TWO HOURS)

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

8:00 pm The Conners

8:30 pm The Kids Are Alright

9:00 pm black-ish

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together

10:00 pm The Rookie

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9

8:00 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm Schooled (SERIES PREMIERE)

9:00 pm Modern Family

9:30 pm Single Parents

10:00 pm Match Game (SEASON PREMIERE)

THURSDAY, JAN. 17

8:00 pm Grey’s Anatomy

9:00 pm A Million Little Things (NEW DAY AND TIME)

10:00 pm How to Get Away with Murder

TUESDAY, FEB. 5

8:00 pm American Housewife (NEW DAY AND TIME)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27

10:00 pm Whiskey Cavalier (SERIES PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos (ONE HOUR)

8:00 pm American Idol (SEASON PREMIERE)

10:01 pm Shark Tank (NEW TIME/ONE HOUR)

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

9:01 pm Station 19

10:00 pm For The People (SEASON PREMIERE)

MONDAY, MARCH 18

10:00 pm The Fix (SERIES PREMIERE)

MONDAY, JUNE 17

10:00 pm Grand Hotel (SERIES PREMIERE)