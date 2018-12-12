Ratings: Arrowverse Crossover Hits Audience High With Tuesday Finale

The Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” finale on Tuesday night drew 2.13 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, marking the largest audience for the three-night crossover event while matching Part 2’s own fast nationals in the demo. (Monday’s Arrow wound up adjusting to a 0.8 in finals.)

Part 3, which was technically a Supergirl episode, was up in audience while steady in the demo versus The Flash‘s week-ago airing in the time slot. Versus “Crisis on Earth-X” Part 3 (not a finale), it was down 24 and 30 percent. TVLine readers gave the finale, like Parts 1 and 2, an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of “Elseworlds,” Black Lightning‘s fall finale (1.16 mil/0.4; read recap) delivered its best numbers since Oct. 23.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (9 mil/1.4; read recap) was steady week-to-week, tying ABC’s The Conners for the Tuesday win. A Darci Lynne special drew 6 mil and a 0.8, while Hollywood Game Night did 2.7 mil/0.5.

CBS | All fall finales, NCIS (12.1 mil/1.3) ticked up, FBI (9 mil/1.0) was steady and New Orleans (7.7 mil/0.8) dipped.

ABC | All fall finales, The Conners (6.7 mil/1.4; read recap), The Kids Are Alright (4.4 mil/0.9) and Splitting Up Together (3 mil/0.7) ticked up, while black-ish (3.6 mil/0.8) and The Rookie (4.2 mil/0.7) were flat.

