Ratings: Big Bang Theory, Sheldon and Station 19 Rise; HTGAWM Dips

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory this Thursday delivered 12.7 million total viewers and a 2.3 rating, up two tenths in the demo week-to-week. Leading out of that, Young Sheldon (11 mil/1.8) was up one tenth, while Mom (8.2 mil/1.2, Murphy Brown (6.1 mil/0.8) and SWAT (5.1 mil/0.7) were all steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.6 mil/1.6; read recap) was steady, Station 19 (5.1 mil/1.0) ticked up to four-week highs and HTGAWM (3.1 mil/0.7; read recap) dipped in the demo.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.4.1 mil/0.3) and Legacies (1.11 mil/0.3; read recap) were steady in audience while dipping in the demo.

NBC | Superstore (3.3 mil/0.9) drew its largest audience since March 22 while steady in the demo. The Good Place (2.8 mil/0.8; read recap) hit a five-week audience high while steady in the demo. Leading out of some Voice special (3.8 mil/0.7), SVU (4.4 mil/0.9) was steady.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (10.8 mil/3.3) is up hugely from last week’s fast nationals.

