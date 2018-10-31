The Ranch Renewed for Season 4

Always listen to Debra Winger: Netflix has indeed renewed the Ashton Kutcher comedy The Ranch for a 20-episode fourth season, according to our sister site Deadline.

Winger, who plays matriarch Maggie on the series, let it slip that a renewal was coming during an appearance on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen: “It’s back. There are 20 new ones being shot.” She added that “I may or may not be in them,” but Deadline reports that Winger will make multiple appearances in Season 4.

Kutcher stars as former football star Colt, who returns to his father’s Colorado ranch after his pro career fizzles out. Sam Elliott plays Colt’s dad Beau, with Happy Endings alum Elisha Cuthbert playing Colt’s wife Abby. Kutcher’s That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterston also starred as Colt’s brother Rooster in the first three seasons, but he was fired by Netflix in December following multiple accusations of rape; Rooster was written out in the final episode of Season 3’s first half (aka Part 5), which hit the streaming service in June.

To fill the void, Dax Shepard (Parenthood) is set to join the cast for the second half of Season 3 (aka Part 6), which doesn’t have a premiere date yet. TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal.