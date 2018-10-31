Debra Winger Hints at Ranch Season 4 Renewal — And Her Possible Exit

Last call at Maggie’s? Debra Winger, who plays the Bennett family matriarch on The Ranch, may be leaving the Netflix comedy ahead of Season 4.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after-show, the Academy Award-nominated actress hinted that her days on the Ashton Kutcher sitcom were numbered. She also indicated that show has been renewed for a fourth season (aka Parts 7 and 8).

“It’s back,” she said when asked if the show was returning. “There are 20 new ones being shot. I may or may not be in them.”

Though credited on every episode as a series regular, Winger has typically only appeared in half of every season, with the character frequently leaving town and handing the keys to her bar over to son Rooster. This, of course, won’t be an option moving forward, seeing as Rooster’s portrayer, Danny Masterson, was fired by Netflix last December following multiple rape accusations. Masterson made his final appearance in last June’s Part 5 finale, in which Rooster was held at gunpoint by ex-con Nick, who told him to take his belongings and disappear… or else. A premiere date for Part 6 (aka the back half of Season 3) has not yet been announced.

If Winger is indeed out at The Ranch, that leaves the Netflix comedy with just two original series regulars: Kutcher (who plays Colt) and Sam Elliott (Beau). Elisha Cuthbert, who plays Colt’s wife Abby, wasn’t promoted to series regular until Season 2.

In addition to her role on The Ranch, Winger stars in Season 2 of the Amazon series Patriot (releasing on Friday, Nov. 9).

TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.