Danny Masterson's Ranch Exit: Here's How Rooster Was Written Out in Part 5

Netflix on Friday released the first half of The Ranch Season 3 (aka Part 5), featuring the buzzed-about exit of series regular Danny Masterson.

ICYMI: The actor was fired last December after being accused of raping four women in the early 2000s. After the streaming service terminated his contract, Masterson released a statement, which in part read, “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision… I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Masterson’s character, Rooster Bennett, makes his final appearance in Episode 10, aptly titled “Change.” When it begins, Rooster returns to his cabin to find Mary’s ex-con boyfriend Nick sitting on his couch, having broken in before he got home. Nick asks if Rooster was with Mary the previous night. Rooster then makes the mistake of being a smartass, and cracks that Colt might be sleeping with Mary. This triggers Nick, who isn’t in the mood for jokes. “I will f—king kill you,” he says. Colt then arrives in the nick of time, before things go any further. Nick exits, but it’s not the last we’ll see of him.

Afterwards, Rooster gets in touch with Heather, and tells her to warn her mother. He eventually makes his way to the bar, where Mary tells him that she broke up with Nick after hearing what he’d done. Rooster then invites Mary to WrestleMania, because he can’t leave well enough alone. He returns home later that night to find Nick back at his cabin. Nick throws him a duffel bag full of his belongings, and gives him two choices: “You either take that bag and disappear, or you could just disappear.” Rooster fires back and makes it worse for himself, telling the convict that he’s got two choices, one of which involves kicking his teeth in. Nick doesn’t fancy either option, and pulls out a gun. He tells Rooster the choice is up to him — but if he tells anyone what’s happened, he’ll kill his entire family. (Yeah, The Ranch went there.) And so, Rooster take the duffel bag and leaves, as Alice in Chains’ “Rooster” plays him out. The end.

Masterson’s Ranch departure is especially bizarre. While the actor was one of many brought down by the #MeToo movement, this marks the first time an audience has seen a production give its disgraced entertainer a formal, on-screen exit — and it’s unlikely many will get the chance, not that they necessarily deserve one. Kevin Spacey, for instance, won’t show up in House of Cards Season 6 to put a bow on Frank Underwood’s storyline. And don’t expect Jeffrey Tambor to make a cameo in Transparent Season 5.

While Masterson hasn’t officially been replaced on The Ranch, another one of Ashton Kutcher’s former costars, Punk’d alum Dax Shepard (who, of course, is now best known for Parenthood), has been tapped to recur in Part 6. A return date has not yet been announced.