A Million Little Things Gets Picked Up for Full Season at ABC After 5 Airings

The cast of A Million Little Things has a million little reasons to celebrate this weekend: ABC has handed a full-season order to the freshman drama, TVLine has learned.

The order is for four additional episodes, bringing the Season 1 total to 17, a network source tells TVLine. The ensemble drama stars James Roday (Psych), David Giuntoli (Grimm) and Romany Malco (Weeds) as three friends who reevaluate their lives after their close friend (played by Ron Livingston) takes his own life without warning. The supporting cast includes Hawaii Five-0 alum Grace Park, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Stephanie Szostak and Christina Ochoa.

Debuting last month, A Million Little Things‘ series premiere pulled in 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating; in the four weeks since, the series has settled in at around 3.6 million and a 0.8 — on par with time slot predecessor Designated Survivor, which was cancelled in May before being resurrected by Netflix. Following the premiere, 89 percent of TVLine readers said they’d keep watching.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC; check out our latest recap here. TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pickup.

Are you happy to see more of A Million Little Things? Drop your thoughts on the full-season order, and Season 1 so far, in a comment below.