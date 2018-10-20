The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 21

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Wattpad” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a four series premieres (including The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), five season premieres (including Midnight, Texas) and so much more.

Sunday, Oct. 21

8 pm The Good Witch: Tale of Two Hearts (Hallmark Channel)

8 pm Warriors of Liberty City Season 1 finale (Starz)

9 pm Shameless fall finale (Showtime; get return date)

10 pm The Woman in White series premiere (PBS)

Monday, Oct. 22

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 premiere (The CW)

11 pm A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump (Comedy Central)

Tuesday, Oct. 23

3 am Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh comedy special (Netflix)

7:30 pm MLB World Series Game 1 (Fox)

10 pm The Guest Book Season 2 premiere (TBS; two episodes)

Wednesday, Oct. 24

3 am Bodyguard series premiere (Netflix; all six episodes)

10 pm Mr. Mercedes Season 2 finale (Audience)

Thursday, Oct. 25

9 pm Legacies series premiere (The CW)

10 pm Heathers series premiere (Paramount; two episodes nightly through Monday)

12 am Deutschland 86 premiere (Sundance TV)

Friday, Oct. 26

3 am The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

9 pm Midnight, Texas Season 2 premiere (NBC)

11 pm Channel Zero Season 4 (The Dream Door) premiere (Syfy; one episode nightly through Wednesday)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?