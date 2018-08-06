Shameless Gets Increased Episode Order; Season 9 to Air in Two Parts

We’ll give you the good news first, Shameless fans: Season 9 of the Emmy-nominated dramedy has been expanded to 14 episodes, up from its usual 12-episode order, Showtime announced Monday.

The super-sized season, though, will now air in two parts. The first seven episodes will begin airing Sunday, Sept. 9, at 9/8c, wrapping up with a midseason finale on Sunday, Oct. 21. The season will then resume for seven more installments on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Below is the official description for Shameless‘ ninth season, which was rumored back in June to be increasing its episode order:

Political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan. Ian faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie fights for equal pay and combats harassment, and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam must develop a new skill set to survive outside of his cushy private school walls.

As previously reported, Richard Flood has been promoted to series-regular status for Season 9 (as Fiona’s Irish carpenter boyfriend, Ford), while Dan Lauria (Pitch) will recur as a disgraced former congressman.

Watch the trailer for Season 9 below, then give us your thoughts on the split-season announcement.