The Affair: Another Series Regular Out

The Affair is down yet another cast member ahead of its fifth and final season. Catalina Sandino Moreno, who plays Cole’s wife Luisa, is not returning to the Showtime drama as a series regular, Deadline reports. The cabler has yet to officially confirm the news.

Moreno marks the third series regular to depart The Affair, following original cast members Ruth Wilson (whose Alison was infamously killed off) and Joshua Jackson. Like Jackson, Moreno could return as a guest star, pending availability. She will next appear opposite Sophia Bush in the forthcoming CBS spy drama Surveillance, which received a production commitment back in September.

Moreno first joined The Affair in Season 2 on a recurring basis, before she was promoted to series regular for Season 3. In the Season 4 finale, Luisa and Cole mutually agreed that their relationship was over, but Cole offered to remain married on paper so Luisa could apply to become a U.S. citizen and Joanie’s legal guardian.

The Affair was renewed for a final season back in July, to tentatively bow next summer. Assuming Season 5 consists of 10 episodes (which Showtime has yet to confirm), the show will have aired a total of 52 episodes when it completes its run in 2019.

