Sophia Bush to Headline Spy Drama Surveillance in Development at CBS

Sophia Bush is moving up the law enforcement ranks: The Chicago P.D. alumna will headline Surveillance, a spy drama currently in the works at CBS, our sister site Deadline reports.

Described as a “complex and timely spy thriller,” Surveillance will star Bush as the charming head of communications for the National Security Agency, whose loyalty is torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own.

CBS has handed a production commitment to the potential series, which was originally in the works at Fox but did not receive a pilot order. The Eye Network is also currently developing MIA, a cop drama that hails from NCIS alumni Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

Though Surveillance will mark Bush’s first series-regular role since she departed Chicago P.D. in May 2017, the actress hasn’t been out of the public eye: Earlier this year, the former One Tree Hill actress detailed the sexual harassment she endured from OTH creator Mark Schwahn while starring on the drama. In an interview with Andy Cohen, Bush recalled at least one instance in which Schwahn inappropriately touched her, adding that the producer became “super-obsessed” with another One Tree Hill actress during their time on the show.

Does Bush’s new project sound like something you’d watch? Drop a comment.