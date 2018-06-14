Sophia Bush Details One Tree Hill Sexual Harassment In New Interview

Sophia Bush is opening up about the sexual harassment she endured on the set of One Tree Hill.

To recap: Back in November, Bush joined Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and 15 more female cast and crew members in releasing a joint statement accusing series creator Mark Schwahn of inappropriate sexual conduct. The letter was published after staff writer Audrey Wauchope took to Twitter to share her first-hand account of harassment that she and writing partner Rachel Specter experienced.

In a new interview on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, Bush recalled at least one instance in which she herself was inappropriately touched by Schwahn. “The first time Mark Schwahn grabbed my ass, I hit him in front of six other producers,” she said. “And I hit him f—ing hard.”

Bush then went on to reveal that Schwahn grew “super-obsessed” with at least one other One Tree Hill actress, saying, “He started trying to bang down her hotel room door in the middle of the night. She had to be moved… and then her boyfriend came and stayed with her [for] the next month. It almost came to fisticuffs between the two of them.”

Three days after the OTH letter was released, the women of The Royals, Schwahn’s follow-up TV project, released a statement of their own; Schwahn was subsequently fired by E!.

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Bush’s comments in full.