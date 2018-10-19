Lucifer Adds Vinessa Vidotto to Play Amenadiel's Angel Sister in Season 4

Another angel is getting her wings on Lucifer: Newcomer Vinessa Vidotto is joining the cast of the devilish drama as it moves from Fox to Netflix for Season 4, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Vidotto will recur as Remiel, an angel who idolizes her big brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), but “also feels under-appreciated or overshadowed while struggling to match his towering standards.” (So does that make her Lucifer’s sister, too?) Previously, Charlyne Yi (House) guest-starred in one of Season 3’s “bonus” episodes as Lucifer’s sister Azrael, aka Rae-Rae. (Originally designed to serve as part of Season 4, Yi’s episode was thrown onto the air in late May by Fox after the network bailed on the supernaturally tinged series.)

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel, who helps solve crimes as a consultant for the LAPD. It was cancelled by Fox in May following a three-season run, but after a major outpouring of supports from fans, Netflix stepped in to resurrect the series, ordering a 10-episode fourth season that’s expected to debut sometime next year.

Vidotto recently earned a BFA from the University of Arizona; Lucifer will be one of her first professional credits as an actor. She joins Season 4 cast additions Graham McTavish (Preacher), who’ll play a holy man, and Inbar Lavi (Imposters), who’ll play the biblical Eve.