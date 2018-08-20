Lucifer Casts Imposters Star Inbar Lavi as 'Dangerous' [Spoiler] in Season 4

Lucifer is putting a very naughty spin on one of the Bible’s leading ladies.

Imposters actress Inbar Lavi has been cast to play Eve — of “Adam and Eve” fame, of course — in the Fox-turned-Netflix drama’s fourth season.

Per TV Insider, which first reported Lavi’s casting, Eve is described as “the original sinner herself” who has “grown restless in her marriage [to Adam] and longs for a less predictable time when things were exciting. Naughty. Dangerous.”

Eve also misses Lucifer, “her hot and heavy first love… the charming rogue who tempted her so many years ago.”

Lavi is coming off her role as con artist Maddie Jonson on the Bravo drama Imposters, which was cancelled in June after two seasons. Her other notable TV credits include Prison Break, The Last Ship and Gang Related.

Lucifer‘s third season ended on a massive cliffhanger, as Chloe finally laid eyes on Lucifer’s Devil face. As revealed earlier this month, the Season 4 premiere is titled “Everything’s Okay” — but it’s not yet clear who will say those two words to whom.

“The truth is, there’s going to be an impact on both [Chloe and Lucifer],” series star Tom Ellis told TVLine at San Diego Comic-Con. “Does it take away from the fact that we both believe that these characters love each other?”

Season 4 of Lucifer is currently in production, slated for a 2019 premiere on Netflix.