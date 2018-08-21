Lucifer Season 4: Preacher Baddie Graham McTavish to Play Holy Man

Preacher‘s Graham McTavish is ready to raise a different kind of hell as a holy man on Lucifer.

TVLine has learned that — in what is almost (but not) a DC Comics/Vertigo imprint “crossover” — the Scottish actor will recur during Season 4 of the Fox-turned-Netflix drama as Father Kinley.

A kind, deeply empathetic and revered priest, Father Kinley is profoundly committed to guarding his flock. That includes doing whatever it takes to keep mankind safe from evil — which doesn’t bode well for a certain devil living in Los Angeles…. TV's Big Cast Changes (2018-2019) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In addition to his ongoing run as Preacher‘s “Saint of Killers,” McTavish’s TV credits include Outlander (as Dougal McKenzie), Colony, 24 (Season 8) and Prison Break. His recent voice work meanwhile includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ Savanti Romero, Castlevania and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (as Loki).

McTavish’s casting comes on the heels of Imposters star Inbar Lavi being tapped to fill the Lucifer role of no less than “First Lady” Eve.

Production on Lucifer‘s 10-episode Season 4 started up earlier this month, with an eye on an early 2019 Netflix “binge” release.

