Ratings: Station 19 Hits Highs With Crossover, Supernatural Returns Steady

Serving up Part 2 of a Thursday-night crossover with Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s Station 19 this week delivered 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, rising 25 and 18 percent to mark series highs.

Opening ABC’s line-up, Grey’s (6.7 mil/1.5; read recap) was down a tenth to match its series low in the demo. At 10 pm, HTGAWM (3.3 mil/0.8; read recap) was steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural returned to 1.45 mil and a 0.5, matching its finale in the demo; read recap.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (10.7 mil/3.3) is up 10 percent from last week’s fast nats.

CBS | Big Bang Theory (12.7 mil/2.2), Young Sheldon (11 mil/1.8) and Murphy Brown (6.8 mil/1.0; read recap) were all steady, while Mom (8.3 mil/1.4) and SWAT (5.5 mil/0.8) ticked up.

NBC | Superstore (3.1 mil0.8), The Good Place (2.8 mil/0.8), I Feel Bad (2.2 mil/0.6) and SVU (4.4 mil/0.9) all dipped a tenth, with SVU hitting a new demo low. Will & Grace (3.4 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths in the demo to a new revival low.

