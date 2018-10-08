Arrow Season 7 Trailer Features the Longbow Hunters, Felicity on the Edge

A new trailer for Season 7 of The CW’s Arrow (premiering Monday, Oct. 15 at 8/7c) offers a first good look at the mythical Longbow Hunters, while also hammering home the big mystery: Who’s the new Green Arrow?

About a minute into the new video — which is embedded below and opens by re-re-reiterating Oliver’s behind-bars conundrum — we see the aforementioned team of assassins, Silencer, Kodiak and Red Dart, played by Miranda Edwards (The Magicians), Michael Jonsson (Van Helsing) and Holly Elissa (Whistler).

What else do we we know about Season 7? There will be “a new storytelling technique” that has series lead Stephen Amell excited, while new showrunner Beth Schwartz told TVLine 1) “you might see” Smoak Technologies and 2) Earth-Two’s Laurel is now Star City’s DA.

Amell has also warned that in the season opener, imprisoned Oliver does something “kind of reprehensible.”

On the casting front, Colton Haynes is back as a series regular, playing Earth-One’s Roy Harper; Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters) will recur as Maya, a scrappy street fighter and thief; and Michael Jai White, Cody Runnels and Vinnie Jones are back to dog Oliver as Bronze Tiger, Derek Sampson and Danny “Brick” Brickwell.

The Green #Arrow is bigger than one man. Catch up before next week's premiere: https://t.co/EGf9FCzwQU pic.twitter.com/2OuQLr7f5i — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) October 8, 2018

