New Arrow Boss: 'It's Possible You Might See [Spoiler]' in Season 7

For Felicity Smoak, Season 7 of The CW’s Arrow will bring news both good and bad.

Speaking to the former, new showrunner Beth Schwartz shared with TVLine (as part of our in-depth Fall Preview) “a tease that I think you might be excited about….”

Hmm, sounds like someone spotted the T-shirt I ordered for Comic-Con and wore to our Arrow cast Q&A, only to get distracted by this, that and the other rrrrrring! thing and fail to ask Emily Bett Rickards if my wardrobe choice perhaps doubled as a spoiler of sorts.

Continuing with her tease, Schwartz said, “It has to do with Smoak Tech. It’s possible you might see something like that this season.” And that news surely will delight those who have clamored for Arrow‘s original tech genius to get solo billing on her own biz, which was first glimpsed during Legends of Tomorrow‘s visit to the not-too-distant future.

As for the aforementioned bad news: Schwartz affirmed that with husband Oliver behind bars — in supermax, no less — for at least the first stretch of Season 7, “Felicity is definitely coping the worst, I would say,” out of all Team Arrow members. “It’s been tough for her.”

Arrow Season 7 premieres Oct. 15, now airing Mondays at 8/7c.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

VIDEO: Arrow Cast Teases Season 7’s Jaw-Dropping Moment